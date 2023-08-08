Serviced Offices Market Set to Grow but Pre-Pandemic Highs are Likely Out of Reach

Industry analysis reveals that the UK’s service offices market is set to grow by 17% in 2023, but a growing acceptance of remote working means the sector is still struggling to match its pre-pandemic highs.

Sirius Property Finance has analysed the annual revenue of the UK’s serviced offices market since 2013 to see how it has performed over the last decade, and what that might mean for the future of a once-prominent branch of commercial property.

Serviced offices are defined as fully furnished and fully operational offices leased to businesses on a short or long-term basis.

The data shows that the serviced offices sector generated a revenue of £961 million in 2013 before growing significantly year-on-year until reaching a peak of £2.6 billion in 2020.

This period of sustained growth was, in no small part, driven by WeWork’s entry to the UK market in 2014 which inspired a nationwide boom in co-working

As the pandemic took effect and businesses were required to adapt to a work-from-home model, 2021 saw service offices revenue decline by -20.1% before falling by a further -21.8% in 2022 when revenue totalled £1.6 billion.

It is now estimated that this pandemic dip will finally be stemmed in 2023 when, by year end, sector revenue is forecast to hit £1.9 billion, marking annual growth of 16.8%.

This growth, however, fails to bring the sector anywhere close to its pre-pandemic peak and, due to a greater acceptance of remote working, there is now the real possibility that serviced offices will fail to generate the kind of revenue enjoyed in the past.

Head of Corporate Partnerships at Sirius Property Finance, Kimberley Gates, commented: