Sainsbury’s Launch for Halen Mon Butter Roll

Castle Dairies are delighted to announce the new listing of their Salted Welsh Butter with Halen Mon Anglesey Sea Salt Crystals at all Sainsbury’s Superstores in Wales.

This will sit alongside their Salted Welsh Butter on the Sainsbury’s butter and spreads fixture which has been a favourite among the supermarket’s shoppers since 2020.

Colloquially referred to as the Halen Mon butter roll, the highly acclaimed product was one of only nine products in the butter category to receive more than one star (two) in the Great Taste 2022 awards, with judges describing it as the following:

“This is a deliciously creamy butter.. which is heightened by the salt crystals both in flavour and the textural crunch they bring. Straightforwardly delicious!”

The stocking comes at a particularly exciting time for the brand, building upon recent listings of our Welsh Spreadable at Lidl stores in the North West and at all Asda stores in Wales.

Speaking on behalf of the news, National Account Manager, Emily Mulligan said:

“We are delighted to be furthering our relationship with Sainsbury’s through the new listing of our salted Welsh butter with Halen Mon sea salt crystals at all stores in Wales. A perfect fusion of land and sea between Welsh cows and Anglesey sea salt, we are sure this will delight the mouths of Welsh Sainsbury’s shoppers!”

Furthermore, this adds to the excitement of an award-winning period, which since May, has seen Castle Dairies become finalists for Food Producer of the Year at the Wales Food & Drink Awards 2023, win two gold awards at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards 2023, and pick up a gold and a bronze medal at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show Dairy Produce Awards 2023 for their unsalted and salted Welsh block butters, respectively.