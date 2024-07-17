North Wales  |

17 July 2024
North Wales

Returning Festival of Diversity and Inclusion Unites Hundreds of Staff and Students at College

A celebration of inclusion and diversity united hundreds of students at Coleg Cambria.

CambriaFest 2024 was held in Deeside and attended by more than 520 learners and staff, including those from the college’s other sites in Wrexham, Llysfasi and Northop.

It was only the second time the event has ever been held, and featured live music, entertainment – including a fearless fire eater – refreshments, games, activities, an inflatable assault course and more.

Organised by the Student Voice team, those participating took part in a survey to gauge their thoughts and feelings on the festival; 85.5% said they enjoyed the day, almost 64% reported it had positively impacted their mental health, and 80% revealed it had “boosted spirits” after completing their courses and exams.

“We were thrilled to bring CambriaFest back this summer following the success of last year,” said Student Voice Engagement Officer, Mark-Ryan Hughes.

“It was an opportunity to get everyone together to mark the end of another academic year, and for students from different college sites to mix and meet one another.

“The results of our study were particularly insightful and will help shape our decision making on future events.”



