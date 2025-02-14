Creating Space for Business to Thrive in the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone

At FI Real Estate Management, we have long believed in the potential of Flintshire and Wrexham as key hubs for economic growth. With the announcement of the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone, that belief is being reinforced by a commitment to bring significant investment into the area.

The Investment Zone is designed to build on the area’s strengths in advanced manufacturing, attracting high-quality businesses, creating skilled jobs, and driving long-term prosperity. Over the next decade, it is expected to generate £1 billion in private investment, aided by government support in the form of business rates relief, employer tax incentives, and direct funding.

For FI Real Estate Management, this presents an opportunity to further develop Wrexham Industrial Estate. We have been investing in Wrexham for 20 years, and our long-term strategy means we are committed to the area for the future. We already operate across three key sites in the zone – Wrexham 1M, Wrexham 152, and Bridgeway Centre – and we will now be investing £115 million to create new, high-quality industrial accommodation. This will support the creation of more than 1,000 new jobs and deliver an estimated economic value of £1.2 billion in Wrexham over the next decade.

Our role as developers is to provide the right space for businesses to thrive. The flexibility of the Investment Zone will help make the area more attractive to new and growing firms, and our approach is to work closely with end users to ensure we meet their specific needs. Advanced manufacturing businesses in particular have precise requirements, whether in terms of space, infrastructure, or energy supply. Our model allows us to build bespoke solutions, ensuring the businesses we support can operate efficiently and successfully.

Of course, investment on this scale requires a strong foundation. There are challenges to overcome, particularly around transport and power infrastructure, which are critical to any major industrial development. This is where collaboration will be key. Working with local authorities, the Welsh Government, skills partnerships, and research institutions, we can ensure that the right conditions are in place to maximise the benefits of the Investment Zone.

Beyond the direct impact on businesses within the zone, there will also be wider economic benefits. The presence of high-value employers will stimulate supply chain growth, create opportunities for SMEs, and increase spending in the local economy. This kind of ecosystem development is vital for ensuring long-term, sustainable prosperity.

More broadly, it is encouraging to see Wales becoming a focal point for investment and innovation. Alongside Freeports and other economic initiatives, the Investment Zone signals that there is real momentum behind efforts to strengthen regional economies. The key now is ensuring that businesses are supported to take full advantage of these opportunities.

For any business looking to invest, the priorities remain the same: access to high-quality workspace, strong transport links, and a skilled workforce. The Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone is helping to create the right conditions for success, and we are proud to be playing our part in driving that forward.