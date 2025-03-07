Construction Opportunities Highlighted As Part Of International Women’s Day Celebrations

Women working at a North Wales housebuilder are determined to inspire others into the industry and embrace the chance to “change the landscape of construction for generations to come”.

Anwyl Homes colleagues Kayley Williams, a senior buyer, and Hannah Edwards, an architectural technician want to highlight the varied range of opportunities available to help build a more diverse workforce ahead of International Women’s Day.

Figures from the office of National Statistics from the final quarter of 2024 showed there were 1.8 million men employed in construction in the UK, compared with just 325,000 women, slightly down on the peak of 343,000 in 2023. Overall, the industry is facing a skills shortage and a challenge to diversify its workforce and attract more recruits to help meet government housebuilding targets.

Kayley, 38, from Rhuddlan, was drawn to the industry for its opportunities for development, saying it provided her with an alternative route to university as well as the option to “earn and learn”.

Kayley has worked for two housebuilders in various office-based roles and joined Ewloe-based Anwyl as a buyer 11 years ago.

She said:

“As a career, construction is so varied and there are so many avenues you can take. No two days are the same, there is great camaraderie, and the industry is no longer seen as a ‘boys club' as it once was. “My advice to anyone starting out is to be open minded, be confident, be purposeful, and take the opportunities to speak up and learn as much as possible.”

As a senior buyer, it’s Kayley’s role to ensure all materials used on Anwyl’s new homes developments are purchased at the best rates and reach sites on time.

Offering her advice directly to other women considering choosing a career in the sector she said: “The construction industry needs more diversity, and women like you are essential in shaping its future. Embrace your path with strength, resilience, and authenticity – you have the power to change the landscape of construction for generations to come.”

Hannah, 27, from Wrexham, joined Anwyl as an assistant architectural technician in 2022, having graduated from Glyndwr University in Wrexham with a degree in architectural design and technology. She was promoted to architectural technician two years later.

She said:

“My passion is for both design and technical detail. I have always been fascinated by how buildings come to life. This role allows me to combine creativity with precision, ensuring that initial design concepts become fully realised buildings that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also structurally sound and functional. “Contributing to the built environment is really rewarding, while the fast-paced and evolving nature of the construction industry keeps it exciting. I am constantly learning and developing my skills. “My advice to others thinking of construction as a career would be to be confident in your skillset and embrace the learning process. The industry can be challenging, but it's also full of opportunities for growth and innovation. And don't be afraid to ask questions.”

Anwyl recently signed up to the Home Builders Federation’s (HBF) Women into Home Building programme. Designed by the HBF, a trade body for residential developers in England and Wales, in collaboration with leading homebuilders, the initiative seeks to expand the talent pipeline and foster gender diversity within site management.

Lauren Humphreys, head of HR at Flintshire-based Anwyl, said:

“Attracting more women into the industry is vital to ensure we maintain a skilled workforce for the future. We’re proud to be providing work experience as part of the HBF’s Women in House Building programme and will be hosting four placements this year to give women an insight into potential careers in site management. “Our engagement team also works on a range of initiatives to support women at work. Last year our line managers took part in menopause awareness training, in collaboration with Henpicked, and we have created our own accessible resources for colleagues to support conversations and their knowledge around menopause.”

As well as offering varied roles across a range of disciplines – from construction, design and engineering to sales and marketing and commercial – Anwyl offers a range of apprenticeships and trainee programmes that combine on-the-job training with the chance to work towards recognised qualifications.