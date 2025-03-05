Five Welsh Places to Share £100m to ‘Transform Communities’

Five Welsh places are set to receive up to £20 million in funding each which could deliver community services and tackle issues such as crime.

Barry, Wrexham, Rhyl, Cwmbrân and Merthyr Tydfil will all receive funding via the UK Government's Plan for Neighbourhoods.

Each area will see the establishment of a new Neighbourhood Board, bringing together residents, local businesses and grassroots campaigners to draw up and implement a new vision for their neighbourhood.

Each board will decide how to spend up to £20 million of funding and support. They will be able to choose from options ranging from repairs to pavements and high streets, to setting up low-cost community grocers providing low-cost alternatives when shopping for essentials, as well as co-operatives or neighbourhood watches.

UK Government said it would work with the Welsh Government to ensure the Plan for Neighbourhoods complements, supports, and aligns with the Welsh Government’s existing work and policies on regeneration and local economic growth.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens MP said: