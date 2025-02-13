Building Partnerships and Skills for North Wales’ Future

This year marks a pivotal moment for Wrexham University and the wider North Wales economy. As we prepare to launch our Wrexham 2030 strategy, the focus is clear: partnership and collaboration are the cornerstones of achieving economic and inclusive growth in our region.

Our new five-year strategy is bold and ambitious. It positions Wrexham University as a modern civic institution dedicated to delivering skills and impactful research that drive regional and international growth. This vision isn’t just aspirational – it’s grounded in the partnerships we are forging with businesses, public sector organisations, and the wider tertiary education system.

We already have excellent examples of collaboration delivering tangible outcomes. For instance, our partnership with Coleg Cambria has enabled the launch of a construction degree apprenticeship, addressing critical industry needs. Meanwhile, our work with the North Wales Growth Deal is culminating in the creation of an £8 million Enterprise, Engineering, and Optics Centre (EEOC). This facility will be a game-changer for composite innovation and engineering across the region, fostering growth and attracting talent.

In the green economy, we’re forging alliances that not only benefit the environment but also create new opportunities for businesses and communities. Similarly, our partnerships with the public sector – whether in healthcare, policing, or other vital services – demonstrate the breadth of our mission to deliver meaningful regional impact.

But growth is not just about big projects. It’s about people. North Wales faces a significant skills challenge, particularly around graduate-level capabilities that businesses need to thrive. For us, this is both a challenge and an opportunity. Widening participation is at the heart of Wrexham University’s DNA. We’re proud to be ranked the UK’s top university for inclusion, but we know there’s more to do.

Engaging young people is critical. Through initiatives like our children’s university and Xplore, a science discovery centre in Wrexham, we’re inspiring the next generation to see the possibilities in science, technology, and advanced manufacturing. These efforts aim to build pathways into education and careers, giving young people – and their families – a vision of what’s possible and helping them take those first steps.

At the same time, we’re reviewing our academic portfolio to ensure we meet the needs of businesses in North Wales. Whether through undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, short courses, or micro-credentials, we’re committed to opening up dialogue with industry to deliver relevant, responsive education.

Research and innovation also play a key role. From exploring efficiencies in manufacturing to developing new materials in engineering and optics, we are leveraging our expertise to open doors for businesses and help them grow. This isn’t just about supporting industry – it’s about unlocking opportunities that benefit the entire community.

Medr, the new tertiary education regulator, brings an exciting dynamic to this landscape. Its bold strategy to foster collaboration across the education sector has the potential to transform how we address skills gaps and drive growth. At Wrexham University, we fully support Medr’s vision and are working closely with them to shape a more cohesive and impactful system for the future.

In our position as an anchor and beacon institution in North Wales, we are committed to driving forward our civic mission. Together, in conversation with leaders, we have identified that the root cause of many of our region’s challenges and priorities for action relate to social inequality. We're working with partners and communities to make a positive difference for the public good across North Wales – learning and leading together for positive whole system change.

We are passionate and committed to working with partners and communities in new ways- understanding the key challenges and co-creating our approach across North Wales.

Our aim as a university is to innovate, co-create, test and deliver new approaches, enabling collective action to end social inequality.

We know the challenges facing North Wales are significant, from skills shortages to economic disparities. But the opportunities are equally vast. By working together – universities, colleges, businesses, community groups and government – we can ensure our region is ready to capitalise on its potential.

As we unveil Wrexham 2030, our focus is not just on what the university can achieve, but on what we can achieve together. By fostering collaboration, addressing skills gaps, attracting students from all around the world and inspiring young people, we can create a stronger, more inclusive North Wales economy. It’s an exciting time, and I look forward to working with our partners to make this vision a reality.