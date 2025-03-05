North Wales Waterpark Set to Reopen with 40 New Jobs

Up to 40 new jobs are being created at a North Wales waterpark which is set to reopen this summer.

SC2 in Rhyl has been closed for more than a year due to damage to its roof. Now Denbighshire Leisure Ltd (DLL) has announced that it will reopen with new attractions.

Vacancies at SC2 will include lifeguards, kitchen and restaurant staff, Tag active and guest services. An initial recruitment day is planned on Thursday March 13 at SC2 for all prospective applicants to register their interest and talk to the team. DLL said it would also use the opportunity to promote other vacancies it has.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director at DLL, said:

“Everyone at DLL was devastated to spend the whole of last year without our much loved waterpark. So, as you can imagine, we are extremely excited to be planning the reopening. We are working on a new seasonal programme that will include lots of free offers as well as low cost offers for local residents to welcome everyone back. “SC2 is the jewel in Rhyl’s crown and we cannot wait to make memories with residents and visitors again. We are thrilled to be bringing more employment opportunities to the community; almost doubling our workforce since the company was born back in 2020; and we are committed to making this the best summer we’ve ever had at SC2.”

Anyone interested in a career in leisure and /or at SC2 Rhyl is encouraged to email people@denbighshireleisure.co.uk to book their place at the recruitment day.