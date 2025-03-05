Nature-Inspired Nursery Opens in Flintshire with Six-Figure Investment

A childminder has used a six-figure loan from the Development Bank of Wales to transform her family home into a new nursery for 60 children that is surrounded by nature.

Located in the village of Alltami near Mold, Country House Childcare has been established by mum of three Caroline Aindow. She has used the loan from the Development Bank to part-fund the conversion and fit-out of her family home into a registered day care setting for 60 children ranging from nine months to 12 years old.

Employing seven nursery nurses and a qualified forest school leader, Country House Childcare is surrounded by fields, forests and a nature reserve. The team provides active learning using natural resources in line with ‘the curiosity approach’, a modern education style that aims to create ‘thinkers and doers’ by putting the child at the centre of their own development and education.

With three acres of grounds, outdoor learning areas allow children to be physical and learn through real life experiences. There is an allotment, man-made beach, forest school, mud kitchen, mock construction site and a caravan for role play along with a large playing field.

Children can also access seven themed indoor rooms. These include a sensory room, construction room, story tent/den building, cooking, messy play, arts and crafts, real world home corner, and a disco room. Babies have their own designated space on the ground floor that offers immediate access to the garden.

Open five days a week, Country House Childcare also provides wrap around care, school pick up and drop off services and a holiday club.

Caroline Aindow said:

“We believe in children having a freedom of choice, and understand they need space to learn, develop and grow to reach their full potential while making memories to cherish forever. We make this our ethos of everything we do. “My background is in outdoor education. It is my passion for nature and active learning that inspired me to develop my childminding business and open a nursery so that more children can benefit from the best possible start in life. My dream of opening a nursery that combines child-led play with the natural outdoors has finally become a reality thanks to the support of the Development Bank.”

Chris Hayward is an Investment Executive with the Development Bank. He said:

“Childcare is an integral part of growing a thriving economy as it allows more people to work. This is particularly important in rural areas like Flintshire, where parents can struggle to access high quality and affordable childcare. “The safe and nurturing environment offered by Country House Childcare gives children the opportunity to be outside, explore nature and develop their curiosity for life. It’s a great facility that will benefit children and their parents alike.”

The loan for Country House Childcare came from the £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund. Financed by Welsh Government, the Fund is for deals between £25,000 and £10 million. Loans, mezzanine finance, and equity investments are available for Welsh businesses with terms of up to 15 years.