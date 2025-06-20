The Development Bank of Wales Starts Podcast Series to Build Business Confidence Around Funding

The Development Bank of Wales is starting a new podcast series, Meet the Funder, to raise awareness of the wide range of finance options available to businesses across Wales.

The series will feature specialists from the bank discussing products and services ranging from micro loans and property development finance to equity investment and strategic funding support.

Business leaders and industry partners also feature in the series as episodes explore how tailored finance can unlock growth, spark innovation, and help businesses to thrive.

The first episode – Micro Loans – explores recent changes to the bank’s micro loan offering, discussing how micro loans can support early-stage startups as well as helping established businesses manage cash flow or invest in growth.

The podcast is produced in collaboration with Business News Wales as part of its specialist podcast production service and is hosted by editor Gemma Casey. It is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Rhian Elston, Development Bank of Wales’ Investment Director, said:

“Whether you're a start-up founder, growing SME owner or a business buyer looking to understand how funding can power your next move, our Meet the Funder series is here to guide you through Wales' evolving business finance landscape. “Research shows that too often businesses don’t access the funding which could unlock growth simply because they aren’t aware of the options available to them or how they work. In this podcast we aim to shine a light on the different types of funding available, dispel some myths and help leaders gain the confidence to consider how funding could help their business to reach its potential.”

Listen to the first episode of Meet the Funder here