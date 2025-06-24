Tourism Fund Supports Farmhouse Owners with Plans for Themed Barns

A colourful farmhouse offering accommodation to visitors to Gower will create six new themed barns on-site thanks to a £200,000 loan from the Development Bank of Wales, via the Wales Tourism Investment Fund.

Pitton Cross Farm is set on 12 acres with sea views, sits just two miles from Rhossili Beach, and within walking distance to Mewslade Bay and the Wales Coastal Path. Owners Sam Birdsell, Jason Manley and Rhydian Manley bought the farm from its former owners in October 2021, and have since renovated the on-site farmhouse with modern décor and facilities, providing an attractive dog-friendly place to stay for visitors to Gower. They also offer shorter bookings, with flexibility for guests looking at short stays and a choice of accommodation for smaller or larger groups.

After revamping the farmhouse, the trio transformed an existing barn into a new dog-friendly and family-friendly themed Beagle Barn, paying tribute to their shared love of beagles – with dogs Remy, Ramsay, Shelby and Mr Finley forming the canine contingent of the Pitton Cross Farm team – and providing a place to stay for fellow pet-owners visiting the area.

Thanks to the loan from the Wales Tourism Investment Fund, work is now underway on the development of five more barns by refurbishing existing outbuildings, along with adding a dog wash, wetsuit wash and countryside seating areas. With distinct and colourful themes, all will be tied into the history of the farm and the former Button family owners. Named Nanna’s Bakehouse, Bampi Button’s Stables, Old Saddleback Barn, and the dairy-themed Milkshake Barn, the development also had the support of a £10,000 grant from Swansea Council’s Tourism Support Fund.

Sam said:

“This investment has helped us take huge steps forward with our business growth plans, at a pace far faster than what we could have done had we funded it ourselves and done it in stages. Had we gone down that route, guests would have been arriving at a constant building site over the next few years. Luckily, the Development Bank was in a position to help us. “We’ve always wanted to offer something novel and something different, and we want our brand to be tied in to the heritage of the area, including the history of tenant farmers on Gower, and our status as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and an International Dark Sky Community . This investment lets us develop our site in the confidence we’ll get to where we need to be by the end of the year, and we’re really grateful for all of the support provided by the Development Bank of Wales.”

David Knight, Investment Executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“Pitton Cross Farm have gone from strength to strength in the last few years, and the offering they provide to visitors to this part of Wales is amazing, combining character, convenience and flexibility in a beautiful setting. “The Wales Tourism Investment Fund is here to support businesses like Pitton Cross Farm as they look to expand and continue on their growth journey.”

Robert Francis-Davies, Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration, Events and Tourism, said:

“With our help tourism businesses in Swansea generated a record £658 million for the local economy last year, supporting more than 5,400 jobs. “Our Tourism Support Fund was enabled through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and helped us to continue this success story. This collaboration with the Development Bank of Wales and Pitton Cross Farm is a much-valued opportunity to make the most of what the wonderful Gower National Landscape has to offer.”

The Wales Tourism Investment Fund provides loans between £100,000 and £5 million for tourism businesses in Wales, with repayment terms of between 10 to 15 years.

For more information, visit www.developmentbank.wales