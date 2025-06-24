South Wales Print Firm Paves Way for Growth as Development Bank Supports MBO

A management buy-out (MBO) part-funded with a significant equity investment from the Development Bank of Wales has ensured continuity for Ferndale-based Screentec, as the print business prepares for future growth.

Screentec, which employs 26 people locally, has been a trusted supplier of high-quality screen, digital, and large format printing solutions since 1997. Based in the Rhondda Valley, the company has built a reputation for quality and innovation, with clients in sectors including manufacturing, construction and professional services.

The equity investment from the Development Bank has enabled the founding directors David Dean and Darren James to pursue other business interests. The new ownership team is led by Tom Dean as Managing Director, along with Shaun Davies as Operations Director and Bob Adams as Finance Director. The team are joined by Darren Coxon, previously of the Pensord Group, as a non-executive Chair.

The Ferndale-based firm has plans to grow its team with four new jobs, bringing its total workforce up to 30.

Tom Dean, Managing Director at Screentec, said the completion of the MBO would allow the business to focus on driving growth under the new leadership team, with plans to increase market share in South Wales and expand into new client sectors.

He added:

“The MBO will allow us to build on the strong foundations already in place and accelerate our plans to grow the business further. With the support of our dedicated team and loyal client base, we're in a great position to take Screentec into its next phase. “We’re also very grateful to the support we had from the Development Bank of Wales in helping to complete the transaction smoothly, and supporting us throughout the transaction. We look forward to working with them as we continue our growth plans.”

Darren Coxon, new non-executive Chair at Screentec, said:

“Screentec has an excellent reputation, and I’m delighted to have been appointed as Chair to help the team achieve their immediate and longer-term objectives. “The drive and determination shown by the new leadership team to date is infectious and I’m certain that through innovation and hard work we’ll see the company grow in strength and numbers.”

Sam Macalister-Smith, speaking on behalf of the Development Bank, said:

“We had no hesitation in supporting the Screentec team on their journey. The business has a proven track record, a strong market presence, and a clear strategy for growth – exactly the kind of company we’re proud to support. “With a fresh yet experienced perspective, the new team has a keen focus on future growth, and we’re pleased to have supported them with this investment.”

He added:

“We’d like to thank Richard Jones and his team at Blake Morgan for advising us on this investment.”

The funding for Screentec came from the Wales Management Succession Fund. Financed by Welsh Government and the Clwyd Pension Fund, it provides support to management teams looking to buy out businesses, with loans and equity investments between £500,000 and £3 million available. Terms range from one to seven years.

For more information, visit www.developmentbank.wales