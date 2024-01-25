Redrow Celebrates 50th Anniversary

One of the largest companies in Wales is celebrating 50 years in business.

Founded in 1974, Redrow was created by Steve Morgan CBE with just £5,000, loaned to him by his father. The company expanded from civil engineering into main contract building just five-years later, seeing Redrow embark on its first housing development in Denbigh, North Wales. Redrow then quickly expanded into the homes sector, cementing its reputation as a high-quality homebuilder.

Employing some 2,000 people across 12 regional divisions spanning Wales and England, Redrow has now built more than 120,000 homes over the last 50 years including apartments, family houses and first buyer homes. Using data provided by the Home Builders Federation, this equates to supporting the employment of 372,000 people, providing 4,080 apprenticeships, graduate or trainee programmes, creating 27,600 affordable homes and generating £96,744,000 towards education spending which could provide up to 45,600 classroom spaces over the last 50 years*.

For the year to 2 July 2023, Redrow reported revenue of £2,127 million and built 5,436 new homes across Wales and England. The company was included in the FT’s annual listings of both Europe’s Climate Leaders 2022 and Diversity Leaders 2023 for achieving significant reductions in its greenhouse gas emissions and leading in workplace diversity and inclusion respectively. It was also included in the FTSE4Good Index Series, for demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

In 2023, Redrow became one of the first house builders to implement the New Homes Quality Board’s new code of practice, an independent not-for-profit organisation that has been set up to offer better protection and increased transparency for customers.

Redrow is consistently rated as ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot and holds the Five Star Customer Satisfaction award from the Home Builders’ Federation (HBF) and, most recently, became the first large housebuilder to introduce air source heat pumps into all its upcoming developments, with underfloor heating on the ground floor of its detached homes as standard.

As Wales’ leading new home developer, Redrow is the lead development partner for Plasdŵr, Cardiff’s garden city for the 21st Century. Plasdŵr is identified in Cardiff’s Local Development Plan as the largest “strategic site” which will deliver new homes, district and local shopping centres and community infrastructure within phases. Up to 7,000 homes will be built at the site bordering Radyr, Fairwater, Pentrebane and St Fagans. Around 40% of Plasdŵr will be green space, including managed heritage woodland, parks and play areas.

Matt Grayson, Customer and Marketing Director at Redrow, said: