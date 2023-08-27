Principality Stadium Unveils Plans for High-Flying Urban Aerial Adventure on Cardiff Skyline

Welsh rugby’s has commissioned urban aerial adventure experts Wire & Sky to build a new high flying, adrenaline-fueled visitor attraction on the Cardiff skyline.

Principality Stadium, which is owned and operated by the Welsh Rugby Union, will host a year-round adventure experience for local thrill seekers, travelling daredevils from around the globe and people who just want to experience an amazing view of Cardiff from its famous roof, set to open in March 2024. .

Wire & Sky, who have worked on similar projects at Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Cutty Sark and Liverpool FC’s Anfield have already begun building work in Cardiff which is now visible from the Stadium’s riverwalk.

“We’re delighted to confirm work on the stadium’s new roof experience is now fully underway, after being given the green light by the WRU Board,” said WRU chair Richard Collier-Keywood.

“Principality Stadium is a magnificent world class venue and now fans, if they dare, will be able to experience it from a whole new perspective, as well as take in the spectacular city panorama from the roof.

“We have long been a must see destination for international rugby supporters as well as a must play venue for the World’s biggest acts.

“Now this ambitious project will help us further utilise one of the major assets in Welsh rugby to reach its full potential as a major visitor attraction for thrill seekers and those who want to see Cardiff from a totally different perspective.

“This new venture will have a hugely positive impact on Welsh rugby, with all profits going back into the game in Wales from opening.

“Wire & Sky are world renowned and have delivered stand out projects at other venues across the country such as The Dare Skywalk in Tottenham and UP at the O2.

“I’m confident from the plans that the experiences in store will be equally as exhilarating as Wire & Sky’s other projects and we look forward to revealing more details about attraction name in due course.”

The multi-million pound project will be operated by Wire & Sky on behalf of the WRU Group, with an official partnership between the two organisations already struck. The attraction will include full disabled access to the experience, both for ambulant disabled and those in wheelchairs.

“We’ve had the privilege of delivering breathtaking experiences at some of the world’s best venues and stadia and the plans for Principality Stadium are up there with the very best of them,” said Andy Broad, managing director, Wire & Sky.

“We’ve been working alongside the team at the stadium in Cardiff for a number of years to come up with a unique proposition that takes advantage of the stadium’s location in the city, its views, its identity as the home of Welsh rugby and a bucket-list experience to boot!

“This a highly complex, ambitious project but I’m truly excited at what’s instore.

“We are working with major Welsh construction company Pro Steel Engineering on the build and will be coming back to interested parties shortly with more details of what the adventure will entail.”

Further details about the new attraction at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium will be available soon, to register your interest and to receive further information when it is available please click here.

Please see attached early concept images and early plans for the attraction. Please note that these plans have already evolved and will continue to do so and images are provided as a guide to the project only at this early stage.