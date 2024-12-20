Plans Progress for Ospreys’ Move to St Helen’s Stadium

Swansea Council continues to work with the Ospreys and others as the rugby region works towards establishing St Helen’s as its new home.

The council’s ruling cabinet agreed to invest in St Helen’s to create a new stadium there – subject to conditions.

This would provide a new home for the Ospreys and create facilities that could be used by other clubs and the community.

Cabinet members were also updated on plans for the relocation of cricket previously approved in September.

Discussions continue between a number of key stakeholders – and any changes to the operation of St Helen’s will be in a manner agreed by all the organisations involved.

The St Helen’s development will also be subject to the planning process.

Swansea Cricket Club are working to create an alternative home nearby, suitable to allow them to continue playing at the highest level in the South Wales League. Swansea will be able the play the 2025 season – their 150th anniversary at the ground – at St Helen’s.

Council leader Rob Stewart said: