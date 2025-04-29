Swansea University and Vodafone Strengthen Partnership with New Collaboration Agreement

Swansea University and Vodafone have signed a new collaboration agreement and announced the leasing of office space in the university’s cutting-edge Institute of Life Sciences (ILS).

This latest milestone builds on their initial partnership announced in November 2023, which is already delivering significant benefits for the Swansea Bay City Region.

The Swansea Bay City Region is set to benefit from a £29 million investment, accelerated by a growing relationship between Vodafone and Swansea University. This collaboration is directly tied to the innovative work being undertaken with Swansea University, positioning the area as a hub for digital transformation and regional development. It is expected to bring opportunities for local businesses, healthcare providers, and the wider community.

As part of the long-term vision, Vodafone may occupy the top floor of Swansea University's modern Sketty Lane building when it opens in 2026. The shared ambition is to foster collaboration across academia, industry, and local stakeholders, driving advancements in health, technology, and enterprise.

The ongoing agreement includes Vodafone’s work with Swansea University to tackle digital exclusion through the provision of 3,000 SIM cards distributed by the University to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in the area. The company also plans to collaborate with academics and local health boards on groundbreaking medical research, positioning the region as a leader in the field.

Vodafone is also committed to deepening relationships with local health boards and small businesses through the university’s National Network for Innovation in Sport and Health. By collaborating with the Network, the company aims to unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth, supporting the digital health and business ecosystems in the region.

Professor Keith Lloyd, Director of the National Network for Innovation in Sport and Health, said:

“Our partnership with Vodafone exemplifies how academia and industry can work together to deliver transformative impact. This collaboration is not only accelerating investment in the Swansea Bay City Region but also creating a vibrant ecosystem that attracts businesses and supports regional development. We are proud to work alongside Vodafone to drive innovation that benefits the community and beyond.”

Claire Harris, Head of Small, Medium & Enterprise Business at Vodafone, added: