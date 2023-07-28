Park Plaza Cardiff Celebrating Esteemed Eco-Accolade

One of Wales’s leading hotels, the four-star deluxe Park Plaza Cardiff, is celebrating after its eco-friendly measures and first-class service were recognised with a prestigious industry accreditation.

Following a rigorous review process, the illustrious city centre hotel has been awarded the esteemed global Green Key Accreditation in recognition of its concerted sustainable practices and progressive environmental policies. This means that as well as relaxing in luxury, guests can enjoy their stay ‘guilt-free’ knowing that they are in a hotel that prioritises sustainability.

The sought-after Green Key certificate is the leading standard for excellence in the field of environmental responsibility and sustainable operation within the tourism industry and is recognised in more than 60 countries worldwide. The prestigious credential represents a commitment by businesses to uphold the strict criteria set by the Foundation for Environmental Education which is maintained through frequent and thorough assessments.

Park Plaza Cardiff, which is one of only a handful of Welsh hotels to have achieved the endorsement, has established an environmental committee made up of hotel team members and implemented a stringent environmental policy action plan which the hotel will update each year to incorporate further sustainable practices.

Director of Sales and Revenue Stephanie Millard said:

“At Park Plaza Cardiff we believe that it is perfectly possible to combine exceptional luxury hospitality with being environmentally friendly and we are devoted to continuously reducing our impact on the planet. In order to achieve this, we make conscious choices and implement sustainable policies to shape the social responsibility throughout the hotel. We also challenge our suppliers to observe this ethos and expand their own environmentally friendly culture. “This achievement would not have been possible without the input of every one of our fantastic team, however, a special mention should be made to our Maintenance Manager Andrew Bickers and Finance Director Alison Skinner for their contribution in overseeing and upholding the changes. “Receiving the internationally recognised Green Key is an honour that reflects our ongoing green commitments and endorses our efforts to provide a first-class sustainable experience within the tourism sector in Cardiff.”

Replacing single-use plastic mini toiletries with multiuse dispensers, swapping light bulbs to LED and energy efficient alternatives, using motion sensors for lighting in certain areas of the property and separating waste are just some of the measures introduced to ensure guests enjoy an eco-stay. The hotel also uses eco marked cleaning products and maintains flower planters in outside spaces.

The entire team has received training on environmentally friendly practices for them to use at work and at home. They are all knowledgeable about the local green spaces, bike hire and electric car charging points so they feel confident offering this advice to guests.

The Laguna Kitchen & Bar endeavours to use as many locally sourced products as possible including items from the Welsh sustainable enterprise ‘Grounds for Good’. All the menus are varied offering vegan and vegetarian items to encourage guests to consider the environment whilst enjoying our wonderful hospitality.

Hotels, small accommodations, campsites, holiday parks, conference centres, restaurants and attractions are eligible for Green Key credentials. The team at Park Plaza Cardiff would encourage as many businesses as possible to engage and make a difference.

To find out more about Park Plaza Cardiff visit www.parkplazacardiff.com.