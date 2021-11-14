Online Event is Catalyst for Denbighshire Community Support

Aspiring Denbighshire micro entrepreneurs are being encouraged to drop in at a free online event this month.

The event is for anyone interested in using their skills to set up and work for themselves, helping and support older or disabled people.

Social Enterprise Community Catalysts in partnership with Denbighshire County Council are holding online sessions on November 25 to discuss the free support they provide to help entrepreneurs breathe life into their ideas for helping older or disabled people do what they enjoy, and giving them what they need.

The Community Catalysts programme is now up and running across Denbighshire which means you can get free professional advice to help you work for yourself offering care and support.

A number of people from a range of backgrounds are already in the process of setting up. They are offering various services, from DIY to gardening, companionship to help with washing and dressing.

Fabrizio Donati, who is leading the project for Community Catalysts said:

“Lots of people in Denbighshire need some extra help to live the way they want to, perhaps because they are older, disabled or have a long-term health condition. We can help you set up as self-employed offering care and support. You don’t need to have a professional background in care or know how to run a business – you just need to know what good care looks like.” “Our online event will explain the free mentoring programme, and how you can put in motion your ideas for supporting older or disabled people. We are looking forward to you all joining us.”

Councillor Bobby Feeley, Lead Member for Well-being and Independence, said:

“We are really pleased to be working with Community Catalysts to help provide more support to the older and disabled population. This is a great programme which can really help entrepreneurs develop their own ideas to bring needed support to people and I look forward to seeing these come to life through this partnership.”

To find out more about the process of setting up and to ask any questions, come along to a free online event on Thursday 25 November at 12pm or 18:30pm.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/offer-help-at-home-in-denbighshire-tickets-204485751387

You can also contact Fabrizio Donati, Denbighshire Community Catalyst on [email protected]