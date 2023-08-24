One in Four Wales Drivers to Buy Electric Next

People in Wales are keen on Electric Vehicles (EVs) in big numbers, with a CTEK survey by YouGov showing that just over one in four people in Wales (26%) say their next vehicle will be a fully electric or plug-in hybrid EV.

12% of people in Wales people say their next vehicle will most likely be a brand new EV, with 6% saying they will buy a new fully Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and 6% saying a new Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

More people in Wales will buy a new EV than the 9% who will buy a new petrol or diesel Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle.

The used market for EVs will see significant demand too, with 5% of people in Wales saying they most likely will look for a used BEV and 9% to seek a used PHEV as their next vehicle – both figures are the joint highest of any region or country. A used ICE vehicle will remain the main choice for those seeking a second hand vehicle (34%).

The third annual CTEK EV survey by YouGov found more than three quarters of people in Wales (77%) agreeing that EV drivers have charger anxiety and 86% agreeing that there is not enough charging infrastructure.

The UK tops the chart of the five European countries surveyed for respondents agreeing there is not enough charging infrastructure for EVs. But 57% of Welsh people say EV motoring is the future of road travel.

More than a quarter (27%) of people in Wales who have not yet switched to an EV said the cost of buying one is the main reason. Another 12% said concern about driving range was their main reason not to buy.

For more than half of non-EV owners in Wales (58%) a lower purchase price would encourage them to switch. Lower running costs (38%), lower servicing costs (25%) and Government subsidies or schemes to make owning an EV more affordable (42%) were also cited.

Asked to what extent each of the following would make them more likely to purchase an EV, non-EV owners in Wales responded as follows:

45% said installation of public charging in their neighbourhood

48% said a garage wall box

63% of workers said charging options at their workplace – the highest response of all UK regions and countries

56% said more chargers on major highways

50% said more chargers in the local places they visit, such as shops and leisure venues

Cecilia Routledge, CTEK’s Global Director Energy and Facilities, said:

“Our annual YouGov survey shows a strong demand in Wales from drivers to buy electric as their next vehicle – both new and used. “The UK charging sector and national and local government need to work harder on expanding and maintaining the charging infrastructure to reduce the frequency of broken chargers and queueing. “If EV ownership expands in line with our survey results there must be many more additional opportunities to charge at destinations, workplaces, car parks and on highways.”

The survey questioned more than 4,000 people in the UK, including 205 living in Wales, and also found that queues to charge and broken charge points are blighting EV driving.

Half of UK EV drivers (50%) now encounter broken public chargers at least one in four times when they arrive hoping to charge. Some 6% said charge points are always broken.

More than half (52%) of UK EV drivers have to wait to use a public charger at least one in four times; 4% say it is now every time and only 8% never have to queue.