Novus Scores Trio of Significant North Wales Contracts

Leading maintenance, compliance and decarbonisation contractor Novus Property Solutions has further strengthened its presence in the North Wales housing sector with a series of significant contract wins at a total value of approximately £2 million.

Mirroring its own people-centric ethos, which sees the company operate with social value and customer service at its heart, Novus was successful in its tender for a major void refurbishment contract with ClwydAlyn Housing. This two-phase contract spanning seven months will see Novus’ team complete major void works, including roofing and internal refurbishments. The scheme is funded by the Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme (TACP), which aims to support housing associations and social housing landlords in creating over 1,000 additional high-quality houses across North Wales, including providing medium-term and long-term homes for Ukrainian refugees.

Novus has also been awarded a significant contract with Isle of Anglesey County Council through an open tender process on sell2wales. The contractor will carry out a series of refurbishment works, including rewires, on up to 95 kitchens across the Council’s property portfolio, with work expected to complete in October 2023.

Furthermore, Novus secured its fourth recent contract win in the region to partner with Flintshire County Council to deliver a minimum two-year framework agreement for a series of void and general property works.

Commenting on the company’s recent success, Sam Frame, Regional Operations Director at Novus Property Solutions said: