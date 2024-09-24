North Wales Trailer Firm Helps to Showcase Bentley Classic

Luxury car maker Bentley hooked up with a trailer maker from North Wales when it needed to transport a superstar of vintage racing in style.

The exclusive marque turned to Ifor Williams Trailers (IWT), which has factories in Denbighshire and Deeside, to carry a gleaming classic of the 1930s – an immaculately preserved Bentley Speed Six.

Appropriately, it was towed on IWT’s CT177 transporter trailer by one of the premium manufacturer’s modern day flagships, a Bentayga Extended Wheelbase.

According to Bentley, the trailer was the perfect platform to showcase two generations of their vehicles in the run-up to this year’s Goodwood Revival festival near Chichester.

The spectacle was filmed and posted on social media hours before the gates opened on Britain’s best-loved vintage motor-racing celebration.

The occasion was filmed as part of an ongoing collection of social media posts being produced to promote the capabilities of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase; and was also used to help promote the production of the limited run Speed Six Continuation Series.

Earlier this year the Goodwood Festival of Speed saw the global dynamic debut for Mulliner’s Speed Six Continuation Series. The Bedford Grey 205 bhp ‘Factory Works’ car – the second of two development cars – completed eight separate runs up the famous Goodwood hill climb without any hesitation or concern. This achievement marked the last significant shakedown activity in the development of Mulliner’s latest masterpiece.

The footage from the follow-up with the IWT trailer was posted online in early September by Bentley who have more than 11 million followers on their Instagram channel alone; with post having been liked more than 14,000 times.

Harry Cooklin of Bentley Motors said:

“We have partnered with Ifor Williams Trailers on a previous occasion and we know well the quality and robustness of their trailer designs. They are a highly reputable family firm with a very similar commitment and dedication to quality as Bentley Motors. “I even had the pleasure of driving the Bentayga towing the CT177 trailer down from Cheshire to Chichester. It drove like a dream; and with the Bentayga Azure’s powerful V8 engine we had a great towing experience – which truly sets a new capability benchmark in the world of luxury SUVs.”

This is not the first time Ifor Williams Trailers has worked with Bentley – last year it provided the tilted trailer which Bentley used to set a landmark time at the famous hill climb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Ifor Williams Trailers Sales Manager Lois Wynne said:

“We are proud to have supported Bentley Motors in transporting the classic Bentley Speed Six at the iconic Goodwood Revival with one of our CT177 car transporter trailers towed by the stunning Bentayga. “This revival event celebrates the golden era of motorsport, bringing together legendary cars, vintage style, and racing heritage. “We’re honoured to have played a part in showcasing such an iconic piece of history at one of the most anticipated classic car events of the year.”

Harry added: