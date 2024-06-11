North Wales Pet Store Hosts Pride Event

Hundreds of people turned out to a Pride fun day at an independent pet store.

PetPlace Abergele welcomed more than 650 visitors to its free Pride in the Park event. The programme included a host of activities and attractions for dogs, their owners, and revellers to enjoy in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, to raise awareness and promote diversity and inclusion.

The award-winning retailer – which also has sites in Llangefni, Ruthin, Mold and Gledrid, Oswestry, and a HQ in Kinmel Bay – organised competitions, face painting, arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, entertainment, and outdoor games.

Managing Director Sion Pritchard said: