North Wales Pet Store Hosts Pride Event

Hundreds of people turned out to a Pride fun day at an independent pet store.
PetPlace Abergele welcomed more than 650 visitors to its free Pride in the Park event. The programme included a host of activities and attractions for dogs, their owners, and revellers to enjoy in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, to raise awareness and promote diversity and inclusion.
The award-winning retailer – which also has sites in Llangefni, Ruthin, Mold and Gledrid, Oswestry, and a HQ in Kinmel Bay – organised competitions, face painting, arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, entertainment, and outdoor games.
Managing Director Sion Pritchard said:
“We celebrate Pride every day across the company, but it was special to bring everyone together for one day, to give back to our community. We are an open and diverse business and believe all organisations should have that ethos, to promote inclusion and unity, celebrate diversity and to ensure employees can be their true selves.I am incredibly proud of our team not only for putting on such an amazing event but for surpassing these high standards every day.”