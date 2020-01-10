North Wales Law Firm Wins Plaudits for Cyber Security

A law firm in North Wales has been recognised for its work to protect its computer systems and data from online security threats.

Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, which has an office in Conwy, has been awarded the Cyber Essentials Plus certificate – part of a Government-backed initiative to ensure businesses are as safe as possible when dealing with data online.

By achieving the Cyber Essentials Plus accreditation, Lanyon Bowdler has demonstrated its online security goes over and above the required standards.

Tom Morton, of Saepio Information Security, which carried out the assessment, said:

“Saepio work with many UK organisations to reduce cyber risk and Lanyon Bowdler clearly demonstrates strong competencies in information security best practice. “It has been a pleasure working with the team and awarding the Cyber Essentials Plus certificate.”

Meanwhile, the firm has also retained its Lexcel accreditation for the tenth year, following a recent audit which included reviews of the firm’s data protection processes, with auditors praising staff for their commitment to data privacy.

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said: