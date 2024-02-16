North Wales Homebuilder Reports Encouraging Start to 2024

A north Wales housebuilder has reported a positive first month of trading for 2024, with “green shoots” appearing in the housing market.

Anwyl Homes’ Cheshire and North Wales region said its January sales had been strong, up 50% on sales for the same period in 2023.

It follows positive news around competition increasing within the mortgage market, resulting in some of the UK’s biggest lenders reducing rates.

Anwyl Cheshire and North Wales has 10 live developments across the North Wales coast, and in Flintshire and Wrexham, as well as Cheshire and Shropshire.

Managing director Phil Dolan said:

“Sales appear to be bouncing back in 2024 with 38 reservations to date, which has far exceeded our expectations. Visitor levels and website traffic are also on the up, while we’ve seen a marked drop in cancellations. “We are also seeing an upturn in purchasers utilising Help to Buy Wales, which is available on all new-build properties in Wales priced up to £300,000. The scheme provides a shared equity loan of up to 20% of the purchase price, which is once again proving popular now mortgage rates are easing. “We’re looking forward to building on this positive start to the year as we move into the busy spring selling season. We’re also due to open a new ‘Orme’ view home in the spring at our Parc Bodafon development in Llandudno, with spectacular sea views.”

The Cheshire and North Wales region is targeting building more than 400 homes this financial year and is well on course to achieving that target based on its forward sales position.

Phil added:

“It’s a good time to buy as we are still able to offer bespoke incentives on selected plots, depending on its stage of build. These include a contribution towards a deposit or stamp duty or the addition of finishing touches such as carpets and floor tiling. Plus, property prices are holding steady and, with a general election on the horizon, it’s acknowledged across the political spectrum that the country still needs to build more homes, and we are primed to contribute towards those long-term goals, with our intention as a business to continue to grow in a sustainable and measured way.”

Anwyl has a number of other sites in the planning pipeline it hopes to bring on stream as new developments later this year and into 2025.

For more on where Anwyl is building see www.anwylhomes.co.uk.