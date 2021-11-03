New Vueling Service to Paris Takes off from Cardiff

The national airport for Wales is celebrating the first flight to Paris Orly with Vueling.
Customers on board the inaugural flight to Paris were surprised at the departure gate with fresh coffee, courtesy of Swansea-based coffee companySO Coffee, as well as croissants and pastries. A water cannon salute, co-ordinated by the Fire Section, marked the first outbound flight from Cardiff to the French capital.
The new route operates twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays between Cardiff and Paris, providing the opportunity for customers to book an exciting getaway to one of the world’s greatest cities and explore all that Paris has to offer, from beautiful architecture galleries and museums, patisseries, shops and Michelin-star restaurants. Plus, it’s welcome news for families wanting to visit Disneyland from their local Airport, with great fares available.
Spencer Birns, CEO at Cardiff Airport said:
“It’s fantastic that we are once again able to offer our passengers the opportunity to easily travel to Paris, whether that’s for a city break, a holiday to Disneyland, visiting family, or for business purposes.
“We’ve been working hard to restore key city links following the impact of the pandemic, and we have already welcomed back flights to Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast and now Paris. As one of our most in-demand routes, I’d like to thank Vueling for recognising the opportunity to provide flights to Paris from Cardiff, and for their continued support as our airline partner.”
Calum Laming, Chief Customer Officer at Vueling added:
“I am delighted to be here for Vueling’s inaugural flight from Cardiff to Paris Orly. Vueling's goals are to continue to offer the best to our customers and also contribute to the tourism industry, and the choice to add one more route from Cardiff Airport, where we’ve been operating since 2012, contributes toward achieving these goals here in Wales and in the United Kingdom. We listen to our customers. They tell us that they still very much have the desire to travel, and we want to offer new destinations as well as great value fares for everyone – whatever the reason for travel”.