New Project for Welsh Fabricator Focuses on Health and Wellbeing

Welsh fabricator Dudley’s Aluminium has secured a new project in Llanelli which aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people across the region.

Dudley’s is working with Bouygues UK on the Pentre Awel development for Carmarthenshire County Council, the largest ever regeneration project of its size in south west Wales.

As well as supporting the region’s health and wellbeing, Pentre Awel will create over 1,800 jobs, training and apprenticeship opportunities and is expected to boost the local economy by £467m over 15 years.

Pentre Awel will be developed in four zones and the fabricator is supporting the construction of zone one which includes research and development spaces for businesses, a clinical delivery and research centre, education and training facilities and a state-of-the-art leisure centre featuring gyms, studios, swimming and hydrotherapy pools.

Dudley’s will install Kawneer capped curtain walling, windows and doors in addition to an automatic curved sliding door, automatic sliding doors and mechanical louvres to the build.

Future zones of the project are set to include social and affordable housing, a range of assisted living accommodation, a hotel and business expansion space.

Colin Shorney, Managing Director at Dudley’s Aluminium, said:

“We are excited to be working with Bouygues on zone one of Pentre Awel. From providing access to modern leisure facilities to having dedicated spaces for medical research and training, this project will transform and benefit the health and wellbeing of local people.”

Since 1993, Dudley’s Aluminium has offered clients full in-house design and production facilities, completing many successful and prestigious projects within the education, health, commercial, retail, residential and defence sectors throughout the UK and Channel Islands.

Dudley’s reputation for quality has been recognised with several industry-related accreditations. The company is CHAS accredited, Constructionline registered and BM Trada certified to manufacture enhanced security products to align with PAS24:2016 and BS 4873.