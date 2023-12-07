New Jobs and Organic Expansion as Farm Estate Ends Year on a High

Organic Growth at a Leading Farm Estate is Not Limited to its Award-Winning Products

Rhug Estate, based near Corwen in North Wales, is experiencing significant expansion in all aspects of its operations.

Home and overseas sales have remained buoyant this year and over past weeks several new faces have joined the Rhug family.

Among the recent recruits are Cutting Plant Manager Paulo Santos and Richard Harris, who will be taking on the role of Procurement and Logistics Manager for the entire Rhug Estate group, including the renowned Wild Beauty range.

Additionally, Emily Johnson has been appointed Head of Sales and Marketing, and Merial Owen to the Accounts department.

Despite difficult trading conditions the sprawling 12,500-acre estate has continued to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lord Newborough, owner of Rhug Estate and a finalist in the Unretirement Entrepreneur of the Year category at The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, predicts continued success in 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paulo, Richard, Emily, and Merial to our expanding team,” he said. “The growth we have experienced in all areas of our business this year has necessitated to strengthen the team. “Our national and international presence, particularly with the Wild Beauty collection, has created a demand for more resources and expertise.”

Lord Newborough added:

“As one of the significant employers in this region of North Wales, we take pride in our contribution to the local economy. “Our farm estate attracts thousands of visitors and supports various producers and small businesses in our supply chain. “These key appointments will enable us to further our vision for 2024, elevating our standards of quality and commitment to delivering the finest products, events, and produce to our customers.”

For more news and information including upcoming events and vacancies with the team at Rhug Organic Farm Estate, visit the website www.rhug.co.uk and follow them on social media at @rhugestate.

For more information on Wild Beauty, visit www.rhugwildbeauty.com or follow them on social media @rhugwildbeauty.