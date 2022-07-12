New Initiative Aims to Position Carmarthen as the Most Prosperous Town in Wales

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David and Canolfan S4C Yr Egin are proud to be part of an exciting new initiative called LocalMotion. The objective of LocalMotion, which only operates in six locations in England and Wales, with Carmarthen chosen to be one of them, is to build a social, economic and environmental justice movement to get to the root of common challenges.

The aim of LocalMotion Carmarthen is to create the happiest and most prosperous town in Wales, where creativity and culture are at the heart of the process of improving people’s wellbeing, and providing a fairer and more inclusive economy for everyone – including creating the collaborative skills the town can use to bring people together and make the best use of its numerous heritage and cultural assets.

Mayor of Carmarthen, Councillor Miriam Moules said,

“Carmarthen, the oldest town in Wales is glad to have been selected as one of six locations in the United Kingdom, and the only place in Wales to be part of LocalMotion. We want to inspire future generations, make Carmarthen the happiest place in Wales, and truly deliver community led projects for all. It is a very exciting time for the town, and we very much look forward to listening to local people in order to shape Carmarthen’s future.”

The core LocalMotion Carmarthen group, which includes CAVS, Oriel Myrddin, Menter Gorllewin Sir Gâr, Trinity Saint David, Yr Egin, Carmarthen BID, Carmarthen Town Council, Carmarthenshire County Council, Antur Teifi, Carmarthenshire People First, Away Days and West Wales Action for Mental Health, have been informing the project so far. We are keen to hear from people who would like to help us achieve our mission, particularly those with lived experience of the challenges we are tackling.

Six established funders are collaborating together in LocalMotion: Esmee Fairbairn Foundation, Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales, Lankelly Chase Foundation, Paul Hamlyn Foundation, Tudor Trust and City bridge Trust.

Kathleen Kelly is LocalMotion Collaboration Director:

“LocalMotion developed from a shared desire by six UK funders to build a movement that could inspire new ways of tackling the common social, economic, and environmental issues that communities face, so that they can thrive and flourish. I’m excited to see Carmarthen LocalMotion bringing people in Carmarthen’s communities together in creative ways to build long-term collaboration around what matters to them. The Llais Caerfyrddin project is crucial in establishing local communities’ priorities and shaping what we do together to achieve our shared goal of Carmarthen being the happiest and most prosperous town in Wales.”

Llais Caerfyrddin 2022 is the first project to take place under the LocalMotion banner in Carmarthen. Llais Caerfryddin 2022 is a provisional series of lively and creative events which will be held on streets and estates throughout the town during the summer. The project was planned with various artists in order to give the people of Carmarthen an opportunity to speak openly, dream a little and voice their hopes for the future.

From the 9th of July until the end of August, Llais Caerfyrddin 2022 will visit Gŵyl Canol Dre, Nott Square, Park Hall, Cambrian Court, Llwyn yr Eos, Johnstown, Travellers Rest and Carmarthen Park.

Llinos Jones, Engagement Officer at Canolfan S4C Yr Egin and a co-creator of Llais Caerfyrddin along with People Speak Up said :

“This is an extremely exciting project, a special opportunity to get to know the people of Carmarthen, the people who colour the streets on a day-to-day basis – chatting and creating in places that are safe and familiar to them. This project will hopefully give people the confidence to share ideas, barriers and hopes for the future in this town using the arts as a tool of expression.”

Through the use of creative skills LocalMotion Carmarthen will inspire new ways of getting to grips with common social, economic and environmental problems which communities face, so that they can thrive and be successful, working with the people of Carmarthen to build the future.