New Images Show Cardiff Central Station After Proposed £140m Revamp

Brand new images show what Cardiff Central could look like after an investment programme of up to £140 million to enhance the station.

The full business case for the proposed improvements at Cardiff Central station was submitted at the end of last year and planning documents will be submitted soon. The delivery of the scheme is subject to planning and full business case approval.

Transport for Wales (TfW) is leading the scheme to revamp Wales’ busiest railway station and the new visuals provide a future glimpse of how the station could look.

The proposed improvements will modernise the station and support long-term passenger growth, while still complementing the history and heritage of the building.

There will be a focus on alleviating overcrowding and congestion and enabling better accessibility for those with reduced mobility.

Plans include a larger concourse to increase capacity, improve passenger flow and access through additional gate-lines, and help customers link up with other ways to travel.

Other customer benefits include improved waiting, retail and cycle storage facilities.

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at TfW, said:

“Today, we’ve revealed images which show what Cardiff Central could look like as part of plans to enhance the station. “The investment of up to £140 million means we can deliver improvements to Cardiff Central to make it fit for a capital city and sustain future growth. “The proposals for the station form part of a wider significant investment going into transforming transport in central Cardiff, including ambitious regeneration plans. “We’ve submitted the full business case for the scheme and we’ll soon be submitting the planning documents, and if this is approved, we can progress with the delivery of the enhancements.”

The Department for Transport, Cardiff Capital Region and the Welsh Government will provide up to £140 million for the enhancements.

The Welsh Government has provided significant investment for transport improvements in Wales, said TfW, including £800 million to deliver a brand-new fleet of trains. Passengers are already seeing the benefits it said, with faster, more frequent services and cheaper tickets through ‘tap-in-tap-out' available across 95 stations.