Cardiff Workshop Part of Vodafone’s Drive to Digitally Upskill 1m SMEs

Vodafone Business is accelerating its flagship initiative, business.connected, with a target to digitally upskill one million UK SMEs by the end of this year.

Already 800,000 SMEs have benefited from practical digital skills training since the programme's inception in 2021. Now, in partnership with Enterprise Nation, the firm is introducing a specialist regional bootcamp in Cardiff, offering tailored, expert-led workshops on topics from AI-driven content creation to digital marketing.

The session, on November 6, will focus on strategies for building a successful digital business including finding your ideal customer, developing a brand, social media strategy, keeping your business safe and using AI for content creation.

Nick Gliddon, CEO, Vodafone Business UK said:

“business.connected is Vodafone’s flagship initiative to help small businesses thrive – and that’s more critical than ever. SMEs are facing significant economic pressures, from inflation and rising costs to the ongoing need to adapt to a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Through business.connected, we’re proud to offer meaningful support that empowers small businesses to build resilience and seize new opportunities. “We’re also continuously looking at innovative and accessible ways to engage this time-poor but vital community – ensuring we meet them where they are and deliver real value when they need it most. By setting a new target of reaching one million SMEs this year, we're reaffirming our commitment to ensuring every business – no matter their size or location, has the tools and confidence to thrive in the digital age – all powered by our market leading network.”

Aaron Asadi, CEO, Enterprise Nation, added: