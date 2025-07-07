IE Hub Celebrates Double Win at the Credit Strategy Awards 2025

IE Hub, the free online platform to help customers manage their incomings and outgoings, has won two accolades at the Credit Strategy Awards 2025.

The budgeting tool, which is based in Tramshed Tech in Cardiff, was awarded Vulnerable Customer Strategy of the Year – Service Provider, and Best Outsourcing and Partnership Initiative (with the Gas Distribution Networks).

The awards – which was held at the Celtic Manor Resort as part of this year’s Credit Week celebrations – recognise excellence and innovation across the credit and financial services industry, spotlighting those who are making a significant impact through best practices and transformative approaches.

IE Hub said the wins mark a significant milestone as the firm continues to expand its reach and impact across the UK.

Dylan Jones, IE Hub’s CEO, said:

“We are honoured to receive these two awards, which validate the incredible work our team, clients and partners have undertaken to support financially vulnerable individuals. “At IE Hub, we believe that by working together – whether that be with industry partners like the Gas Distribution Networks, creditors from various sectors or directly with customers – we can create tools and systems that genuinely make a difference. “These awards are a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration in driving financial inclusion and support.”

Kerry Potter, Group Social Impact and Vulnerability Manager at SGN, said: