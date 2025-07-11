Backing Newport and Backing British

It’s been just over a year since the General Election, and what a year it’s been.

One of the highlights for me has been getting to know the ‘new’ parts of the constituency more closely. I’ve enjoyed discovering local businesses and uncovering hidden gems at every turn.

I’m constantly blown away by the brilliance of small businesses in Newport East. From incredible bakeries (the latest I’ve visited is Nos Da in Bettws shopping centre) to salons, cafés, pubs, retailers, and bars, the sheer variety and innovation of these enterprises make the area feel truly special.

Last month, I highlighted the city centre in my column. Before last year’s election, this part of the city wasn’t part of Newport East. Now that it is, I’m continually amazed, especially by a fact that was recently shared with me: two-thirds of occupied units are run by independent businesses, and that number is growing. Recently a new Italian restaurant opened in the city centre, adding another lovely touch to Newport’s growing leisure economy.

In a world dominated by big brands, a city centre filled with independents, surrounded by thriving areas where retail is prevalent, like Caerleon and Maindee, shows how Newport’s innovation and willingness to lead rather than follow are vital to the city’s identity.

These small, independent businesses shouldn’t be underestimated in terms of their economic power. It’s well known that for every £1 spent with a small business, 63p stays in the local economy, supporting other businesses and local jobs. And while I know it’s not always easy to shop small in the hustle and bustle of daily life, I’m sure you’ll agree that buying a candle from New Pastures in the city centre, or a unique gift from The Flower Den in Caerleon or the Craft Emporium in Newport Arcade, feels just that little bit more special than dropping something from the gift section into your supermarket trolley alongside your milk and eggs on a Sunday morning.

I also love the fact that you never know where these small, innovative businesses will pop up. Take The B Collection, for example. This company is tucked away on Langland Park West, just off the Southern Distributor Road. They manufacture beautifully scented beauty products, have a front-facing retail outlet, and the brand went viral on social media. They now ship everywhere. Driving into the industrial park, you wouldn’t expect to find something so pink and delightfully fragrant nestled among garages and other units. But that’s the magic of Newport, isn’t it?

I know, though, that it isn’t always easy for these businesses. Every day, the people behind them have to show up, be there, and ride the waves of whatever comes through

the door or doesn’t. The money going into their tills or coming in through digital sales is what literally keeps the lights on and puts dinner on the table. That’s why I’ll always advocate for supporting our local independents, just as I do when it comes to backing British.

Supporting local businesses is not just about where we shop or spend our leisure time, it’s also about the bigger picture and the policies that shape the environment they operate in. That’s why I welcome the UK Government’s recent announcements on its Industrial Strategy and the consultation on a new procurement strategy, both of which prioritise backing British businesses (of all sizes).

Backing Britain follows the same principle as buying a loaf of bread from a local bakery. The government, as the largest infrastructure builder in the country, spends billions each year and has a huge responsibility to support domestic industry. It seems obvious really, doesn’t it?

Measures outlined in the Industrial Strategy include reducing energy costs for energy-intensive industries such as steel and cement production. These are vital not only to national infrastructure but also to the local economy here in Newport East. Particularly with steel, this kind of support makes UK steel more competitive on the global market, securing jobs locally and boosting our economy. This is hugely important and something I’ve been pressing for over a number of years.

The strategy sets out eight areas of focus, half of which are key industries here in Newport like digital and tech, creative industries, advanced manufacturing, and clean energy infrastructure. This commitment to supporting key sectors can only be a good thing for Newport East, especially when it comes to job creation and helping our young people access training and skills.

The newly announced procurement rules, currently under consultation, also set out a clear commitment to backing British. For all infrastructure and building projects, the Government must prioritise procuring steel from Britain, which is hugely important. But it’s not just about big business. The proposals also include strong measures to support SMEs, with new rules to help them win more government contracts. These include ambitious targets for SME spending by large contracting authorities, ensuring small businesses are not left behind.

Crucially, prompt payment is at the heart of this. SMEs can’t survive with unpaid invoices sitting on the books while the public sector moves at a snail’s pace. Any larger companies contracted by the Government will need to demonstrate that they are paying SMEs promptly, keeping those businesses and the jobs they support safe.

Whether it’s a family-run café in Malpas, steelmaking in Llanwern, or a beauty brand tucked away on an industrial estate, the message is the same: when we back Newport, we back Britain. And when we back Britain, we build stronger communities, better jobs, and a more resilient economy, right here at home.