New Faces Named on this Year’s Powys Business Awards Shortlist

Many of the 30 shortlisted finalists will be making their debut at this year’s Powys Business Awards, the county’s premier showcase celebrating business success.

Organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG) with support from sponsors, the coveted annual awards, which began in 2009, are open to companies, organisations, social enterprises and charities.

The 13 award categories include two newcomers – the Sole Trader Award, sponsored by Powys County Times and the Excellence in Sustainability Award, sponsored by the Welsh Government.

The award ceremony, to be held at The Hafren, Newtown on Friday, October 20, will be hosted for a third time by BBC Wales presenter Claire Summers.

CastAlum, Welshpool, Hilltop Honey Limited, Newtown, Espanaro Ltd, Newtown; PM Training & Assessing Ltd, Crickhowell and Abermule Inn, Abermule, near Newtown are each shortlisted in two award categories.

The shortlisted finalists are:

Start up Business Award, sponsored by EvaBuild:

Great House Farm Luxury Pods, Llandeilo Graban, Builth Wells

Espanaro Ltd

The Abermule Inn.

Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by MWMG:

Hummingbird, Newtown

Espanaro Ltd

Hilltop Honey Limited.

Micro Business Award (fewer than 10 employees), sponsored by Welshpool Printing Group:

Waggon and Horses, Newtown

Advantage Automotive Ltd

Presteigne

FieldMouse Research, Montgomery.

Growth Award, sponsored by EDF Renewables:

Morland UK, Welshpool

Links Electrical Suppliers Ltd, Newtown

SWG Group, Welshpool

Hilltop Honey Limited.

Small Business Award (under 30 employees), sponsored by Wipak:

Black Mountains College, Talgarth

ESCO/ M&S Pizza, New Radnor

PM Training & Assessing Ltd.

Social Enterprise/ Charity Award, sponsored by Myrick Training Services:

Siop Llangors Shop, Llangors, Brecon

Maesmawr Group, Llandinam

The Arches,

Rhayader & District Community Support, Rhayader.

Small Business Growth Award, sponsored by W. R. Partners:

KC Accountancy Services, Llanfyllin

The Abermule Inn, Newtown

EOM Electrical Contractors, Newtown

Technology & Innovation Award, sponsored by CellPath:

PM Training and Assessing Ltd, Montgomery.

CastAlum, Montgomery.

Arcticfox Adaptive Ltd, Montgomery.

People Development Award, sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges:

CastAlum, Llanwrtyd Wells

Charcroft Electronics, Llanwrtyd Wells

Pave Aways Ltd, Newtown

Marches Business Group, Llandrindod Wells.

Sole Trader Award, sponsored by Powys County Times:

Deez Dough Nutz, Llandrindod Wells

The Prized Pig, Montgomery

Dark Sky Escapes, Brecon.

Excellence in Sustainability Award:

Splosh Limited, Newtown

Plas Dinam Country House, Llandinam

Radnor Hills, Knighton.

From the category winners, a Powys Business of the Year is chosen, with the overall award sponsored by Powys County Council. In addition, the judging panel can make a discretionary Judges Special Award to recognise an outstanding achievement by a business or person who is not one of the category winners.

Ceri Stephens, MWMG’s group manager, said:

“We were delighted with the number of entries and the support for the two new award categories. It’s pleasing to see so many new finalists with such a good geographical and sector spread. “We look forward to seeing all the finalists at the awards ceremony which provides a fantastic platform for businesses across Powys to raise their profile and showcase their diverse products and services.”

Councillor David Selby, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: