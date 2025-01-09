New Care Delivery Model Offers Flexibility for Users and Providers in Cardiff

A new way of providing care for people in Cardiff is delivering real benefits for those receiving the support as well as the carers delivering it.

For over a year, Cardiff Council has been working with Community Catalysts CIC, an organisation that specialises in working with local authorities to help local people provide care and support in the community by establishing micro-enterprises that help people to remain independent and support their wellbeing.

Community Catalysts work with individuals who want to establish a very small business providing care and support in the community, ensuring that the correct quality assurance is in place, such as DBS checks, public liability insurance, safeguarding policies and that the micro-enterprise is well run and sustainable.

Micro-enterprises are then added to the “Small Good Stuff ” online directory where people looking for care services can look for a provider suited to their needs.

Home Hearted Care is one such micro-enterprise, run by Selena Richards, a former child-minder who developed an interest in pursuing a career caring for adults and providing in-home support during the pandemic.

Selena, from Pentwyn, worked with Community Catalysts to overcome some barriers she was facing in promoting her services to clients and is now providing services for 24 hours each week, enabling her to have a great work to life balance.

Selena said:

“Community Catalysts gave me the extra knowledge I needed, as there were some things which I wasn't aware of, which I was signposted to, such as a carers contract, which covered everything I needed. “Being my own boss allows me to work around family life because I can choose my own hours and days to work. I also receive satisfaction, as I am helping the people I support to be more independent and this is helping their wellbeing.”

One of Selena's clients said:

“Selena is kind and understanding and is anxious to make one feel safe and comfortable in their own home. She is reliable, punctual, trustworthy and always aware of my needs. “Selena is a treasure in so many diverse ways and a special friend and companion.”

Desman Adambarage from Cathays also completed the Community Catalysts Development Programme and successfully met all the requirements needed to establish his own microenterprise, DCA Care, serving two customers for nine hours a week.

He said:

“I appreciate Community Catalysts' support, training and guidance. Those are really helpful to me and for my enterprise.”

The Council's partnership with Community Catalysts has improved the way those with support needs in the city can arrange their own care rather than receiving care from the Council's commissioned care providers.

Many people already commission their own care via direct payments, usually by employing a personal assistant (PA). However, the use of PA does involve additional complexity and responsibility for the care user, as they are required to be the PA's employer.

Cabinet Member for Social Services (Adults), Cllr Leonora Thomson said:

“It's very encouraging to hear about the success of these micro-enterprises that are not only providing greater choice and control for care users but also promoting entrepreneurship for people in the community who want to deliver care and support services. Feedback from their clients has been very positive too.”

Anyone interesting in finding out more about establishing a micro-enterprise delivering care in their community should visit Work for yourself community support | Community Catalysts