New Cardiff Hazardous Waste Transfer Station Officially Opened

A new hazardous waste transfer station has been officially unveiled in East Moors Road, Cardiff, as part of an ambitious growth strategy by Welsh environmental services specialist Forward Waste Management.

The new facility, which serves many of the manufacturing giants across South Wales and the rest of the UK, is authorised to receive hazardous waste in both solid and liquid form, whether that be drummed or packaged, and has been opened to help meet significant demand for the service.

Forward delivers total waste management solutions specifically within the manufacturing industry, with services including collection, recycling and disposal and was established in 2006.

With a broad permit and capacity of 10,000 tonnes per annum, the new facility will allow the firm to process much of the hazardous waste they collect, prior to being sent on to specialists for further treatment, recycling, or final disposal. The site is operated by a highly skilled team, including degree qualified chemists, plant operators, and is supported by a fleet of qualified dangerous goods vehicle drivers.

Forward’s new hazardous waste transfer station has been in operation since August last year but was recently officially unveiled by President of the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM) Dr Anna Willetts.

Lyndon Ward, Chief Executive Officer, Forward Waste Management, said,

“There are very few hazardous waste transfer stations in South Wales, and many are full to capacity. This new site has been long in the making and will provide a much-needed additional service for our existing customers where we already provide hazardous waste collection, as well as new customers. “Our hazardous waste specialists are supported by our substantial fleet of vehicles providing one-off or regular collections of all types of hazardous waste materials. “We’re very pleased to have added this cost effective and extensive hazardous waste disposal solution to our portfolio and are confident that it will be hugely beneficial to the businesses we serve.”

Dr Anna Willetts, President, Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM), said:

“I’m delighted to officially unveil Forward’s new site this morning. There is a great need for compliant hazardous waste and chemical waste disposal solutions in the area and I’m sure that this state-of-the-art facility will serve their customers very well.”

The company also owns subsidiary Enviroquip, which was formed in 1998 and manufactures compactors, balers, containers and other handling equipment for waste and recycling applications across the UK. The long-established waste systems manufacturing company moved to its 30,000 sq ft workshops on a one acre site at Atlantic Trading Estate in Barry in 2021.