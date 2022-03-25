New Appointments at the National Infrastructure Commission to Focus on Climate

It follows the appointment of Dr David Clubb as Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales in November 2021.

The Welsh Government established the NICW to conduct studies into Wales’ most pressing infrastructure challenges and make recommendations to the Welsh Government, in the context of the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015.

In addition to the appointments, the Terms of Reference of the commission have been updated so that all the Commission’s deliberations, analysis and conclusions of any infrastructure projects should take account of the climate and nature emergencies.

The timeframe of the infrastructure under consideration has also increased from five to 30 years to five to 80 years to take account of the fact that much of the infrastructure under consideration will have a lifespan of considerably longer than 30 years.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters said:

We face huge challenges in tackling climate change and I want to sharpen the commission’s focus in that area. The changes to the Terms of Reference will ensure the climate and nature emergencies are at the forefront of the Commission’s deliberations on infrastructure projects under consideration.

Dr David Clubb, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales added: