New AgriStart Programme Launched to Offer Free Training to the Next Generation of Powys Talent

As we ring in the new year a Powys based initiative, named AgriStart, has been launch aimed at supporting young people, from non-farming background, with free training in a range of agricultural and horticultural courses.

Targeting 16 to 28-year-olds, this exclusively Powys based offer provides a range of fully funded training courses, including Tractor Driving, Health & Safety, and Livestock Handling, tailored to provide essential skills in various areas and are available both face-to-face and online.

Commenting on the project’s launch, Sarah Lewis, Deputy Director Lantra Wales, said:

“AgriStart has the potential to support those passionate about a future in agriculture and horticulture through supporting their training needs. Our hope is that this will ensure the sector's vitality for years to come. I would encourage any young person interested to seize this opportunity by learning more at wales.lantra.co.uk/agristart or contact us on [email protected]“

Run by Lantra Wales, the programme is supported by Powys County Council and funded through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Cllr David Selby, the council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys and Chair of the Powys Shared Prosperity Fund Local Partnership Board, commenting on the project’s launch added:

“One of the key challenges facing Powys is an aging population, particularly in the agricultural sector. This project is a vital step in preparing young individuals with the right skills and certifications, encouraging a young and dynamic workforce in the sector. Our aim is to ensure learners have a positive and influential training experience, setting them on a path to continued professional development and a fulfilling career in agriculture and horticulture.'”

To learn more visit wales.lantra.co.uk/agristart