More Than Half a Million Take the Train to the Seaside

Customers have been flocking to the seaside by train across Wales this summer according to new figures.

Barmouth, Barry Island, Tenby and Llandudno all saw a significant rise in customers traveling on Transport for Wales services in July and August, despite the changeable conditions.

Llandudno was the top single destination for the summer with 65,046 people visiting the town.

This summer, the Cambrian Coast line saw the return of four-carriage for the first time in six-years thanks to a collaboration between Transport for Wales and Network Rail.

As a result, the Cambrian Coast saw a 16% rise in journeys with 106,000 people traveling to key destinations on the line, up from 90,000 last summer.

Pwllheli at the north end of the Cambrian line saw a huge 63% rise in customers while Flint on the North Wales Coast saw a 58% rise against summer 2022.

Network Rail’s Performance and transformation director for Wales Gwyn Rees is a Director of the Cambrian Local Railway Partnership.

He said: “Wales is blessed with some of the best seaside and coastal destinations in the world so it’s great to see people jumping on the train to take advantage of that.

“On the Cambrian line we worked hard to ensure four carriage trains could run up the coast where we know people want to be traveling.”

Barmouth saw a rise from 30,786 in summer 2022 to 34,452 this summer, while Aberystwyth welcomed 36,121 compared to 32,857 the previous year.

Down in south Wales, Barry Island saw 57,015 travel in by train and Tenby welcomed 19,809.

Transport for Wales Planning and Performance Director Colin Lea said: “As a rail operator we play a massive part in getting people off for their holidays and days out. We know that being able to run good, reliable services to these key destinations is vital for the growth of those local economies.

“On the Cambrian line we have some breathtakingly beautiful spots and the four-car operation has allowed more people to take full advantage of those.”