More Businesses Take Space at Former Nylon Spinners Complex

Johnsey Estates UK Limited has completed four new deals at Mamhilad Park Estate.

Shipping agency TU Agencies and Care & Repair Monmouthshire and Torfaen have taken 1000 sq ft of office space while Aquadrain is now occupying 2000 sq ft of industrial space. Building materials supplier Sealant Systems has expanded from its base in Newport with a 4390 sq ft unit at Mamhilad.

Celebrating 30 years in business this year, TU Agencies is gearing up for expansion having relocated to Mamhilad from Newport. General Manager Jonathan Jefferies said:

“We work with international ship owners that are using the ports in the Bristol Channel so good road access and proximity to Bristol, Newport and Cardiff is a key consideration for us. “Mamhilad is a prime business location that offers flexible and affordable space that meets our requirements and gives us room for growth. We are also enjoying the benefit of free car parking along with the on-site gym, café and nursery. The move has definitely made life easier, particularly as we’re closer to home and have actually reduced commuting time.”

With a team of 18, Care & Repair Monmouthshire and Torfaen is funded by Welsh Government and local partners to provide free advice and practical solutions to older people, helping them to maintain their independence as they age. Gemma Pearce, Senior Office Co-ordinator said:

“Operating throughout Monmouthshire and Torfaen, Mamhilad is a central location that offers easy access to our network. The move has given us modern and bright office space with the added bonus of onsite storage facilities.”

James Crawford, Chief Executive of Johnsey Estates said:

“These latest deals are a resounding endorsement of the quality of our workspace at Mamhilad. All four businesses are joining a vibrant business community and we look forward to helping them to build on their success.”

Situated to the east of Pontypool, adjacent to the A4042 (T) dual carriageway, Mamhilad Park Estate links directly to Cwmbran, Newport and Junctions 25A and 26 of the M4 motorway, some seven miles to the south. Flexible office space ranges from 180 square feet up to adaptable open plan suites at 4,250 square feet for just £53,125 pa (excluding VAT, utilities and service charge) while industrial occupiers can access 3-phase electrical supply, via a direct connection to the National Grid.