Moneypenny Manager Wins Sustainability Game-Changer Award at The Planet Mark Awards 2024

A manager at North Wales firm Moneypenny has been recognised as a Sustainability Game-Changer at the prestigious Planet Mark Awards 2024.

The award ceremony, held at The Shaw Theatre, St Pancras, London, celebrated Moneypenny and Hannah Williams Skinner’s exceptional commitment to driving impactful environmental change, underlining their outstanding contributions to the journey towards net zero.

The award given to Hannah, a Working Life Manager at Moneypenny, celebrates her role in helping to communicate and drive Moneypenny’s sustainability initiatives, ensuring the company not only meets, but exceeds Planet Mark’s rigorous net zero standards. Moneypenny and Hannah were commended for their sustainability plans and all-encompassing employee engagement.

Andrew Collis, Chief Financial Officer at Moneypenny, said:

“Sustainability is a priority at Moneypenny, and I am incredibly proud of Hannah to be recognised by Planet Mark alongside so many inspiring organisations and leaders. We hope our achievements and our teams dedication to making real, measurable change help inspire other businesses in North Wales and beyond to join the journey towards a sustainable, net-zero future.”

Planet Mark CEO and Founder, Steve Malkin, praised this year’s honourees, emphasising the high standards and dedication shown by the finalists.

“Hannah and the team at Moneypenny exemplify the forward-thinking approach needed to tackle climate challenges. Their commitment to net zero not only positively impacts the environment but strengthens business resilience and community well-being.”

Based in Wrexham, and Atlanta USA, Moneypenny is a leading provider of outsourced telephone answering, live chat, and digital communication services.

Planet Mark is a leader in net zero certification, supporting organisations globally to measure, manage, and reduce carbon emissions.