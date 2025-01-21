North Wales  |

21 January 2025
North Wales

Moneypenny CEO Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Jesper With-Fogstrup, Group CEO of Moneypenny has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organisation for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Jesper was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements.

As a member of the Council, Jesper has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities and will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Jesper will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to features alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Jesper was recruited as Moneypenny’s Group CEO in November 2024 due to his vast experience in the technology sphere coupled with his renowned people skills. Moneypenny has made several acquisitions both in the UK and the US and is a fast growth business that has grown to employ more than 1000 people across continents providing telephone answering services and digital and outsourced communication services.

Jesper With-Fogstrup commented:

“I am honoured to join the Forbes Business Council, a community of exceptional leaders driving innovation across industries. At the intersection of people and technology, I am passionate about fostering meaningful connections and creating solutions that truly make a difference. I look forward to collaborating with fellow members and contributing to impactful conversations that help shape the future of business.”



