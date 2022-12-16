Menter a Busnes Begins a New Chapter

Menter a Busnes is entering a new chapter and aligning itself with the aspirations and activities of the Wales of today and the future – says its new Chief Executive Officer.

It is a vision that Llŷr Roberts, who has just taken up his new post, shared with the company’s 150-strong staff at a special meeting to map out the business’ future.

Menter a Busnes, which was founded in Aberystwyth 30 years ago, has a strong track record delivering for its clients and the broader Welsh economy.

Enterprising and creative in its activities, the business fosters a unique, flexible and progressive culture among its staff members, who work throughout Wales.

Llŷr spent his first day in post meeting staff and asking them for their thoughts on the company’s achievements and aspirations.

He said,

“We have five offices across Wales and highly experienced and dedicated staff who are passionate about the businesses and communities they serve. They are the backbone of Menter a Busnes and why I believe the quality and accessibility of service we offer makes our company uniquely placed to identify opportunities and meet the challenges faced by the Welsh economy now and in the future.”

With an over-arching approach and experience of working across sectors, Menter a Busnes is well placed to deliver for the wellbeing of Wales – on economic, cultural, social and environmental levels.

Llŷr said,

“As a progressive company, we want to contribute further to a resilient, fairer, and sustainable Wales. We’ll continue to ensure that our services are accessible and that we are representative of the communities we serve. “Our economic and social characteristics are inextricably linked, and as a bi-lingual company, we will continue to celebrate and promote Welsh culture at every opportunity. “As we respond to an evolving socioeconomic landscape and the cost of living crisis, it is important that we continue to strengthen our digital infrastructure and make use of research and insights to inform decision making.”

Wales’ international profile is in the ascendant, as recently demonstrated by the national football team’s appearance at the World Cup. Therefore Welsh businesses need support to make the most of opportunities in the global marketplace.