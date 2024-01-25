Maximising European Programme Funds Key to Supporting Rural Wales

All available funding through the Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2020 for Wales has been invested, within the programme period, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.

This means more than £846 million, of which over £564 million was European Union funds, has benefited Wales. The RDP has funded thousands of projects, created jobs and supported people and businesses across the country.

Increasing the productivity, diversity and efficiency of farm businesses, encouraging sustainable land management practices and promoting strong and sustainable economic growth in rural areas have all been part of the objectives of the RDP.

More than £409 million was made available to farmers, land managers and foresters to improve biodiversity and help tackle climate change. This has helped to restore more than 300,000 hectares of habitats to capture carbon, improve water quality and support rare biodiversity.

The programme has been key in modernising the farming and forestry industries to increase resilience and competitiveness, while enhancing the productivity of the rural workforce overall. This has seen more than 4,000 jobs created and safeguarded through the RDP.

The Welsh food industry, transport and tourism have all benefited from RDP funding.

With the UK’s exit from the EU, this support ended on 31 December 2023. The Welsh Government will now focus on the implementation of a truly Welsh approach to supporting the rural economy.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: