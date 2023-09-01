Ledwood Installs Solar Power to Cut Carbon Emissions

Pembroke Dock-based Ledwood Mechanical Engineering is set to reduce its carbon emissions by 101,000 co2 kgs per year with the installation of 582 new solar panels.

Generating 215,000 kw/hr of electricity per year, the panels have a peak capacity of 210.75 KW. They have been installed by Centreco, the UK’s leading installer of solar energy systems for business.

Chris Thomas of Ledwood said:

“The panels will reduce carbon emissions by 101,000 co2 kgs per year, which is the equivalent to approximately 33 petrol driven cars being driven for a year. It’s a significant investment for us and an important step for the business as we focus on doing the right thing; reducing our electricity costs and our impact on the environment.“

Ledwood is an independent engineering, fabrication and construction company specialising in the delivery of complex projects in the process and energy sectors.