Leading Homebuilder Wins Bridgend College’s ‘Employer Partnership Award’

Leading homebuilder Persimmon Homes is celebrating after the company was named the winner of Bridgend College’s Employer Partnership Award for 2022.

The College’s Annual Awards Ceremony acknowledges support from valued employer partners while recognising learners with outstanding academic achievement and commitment to study.

Persimmon has been recognised for its work with Bridgend establishing a ground breaking education and training academy, which is producing the next generation of construction workers in South Wales.

The ‘Persimmon Academy’ sees apprentices develop their skills at a bespoke construction and learning facility at the homebuilder’s development in Llanilid, Ponytclun.

This year, the College has also designed a ‘management apprenticeship’ course that is bespoke to Persimmon and will train future staff for the company’s Welsh developments with qualifications in construction and site management.

The initiative builds on a successful relationship that has been built over the past five years, and has created over 150 new job opportunities in construction across South Wales.

Commenting, Persimmon Homes’ Carl Davey said the award highlighted ‘the significant investment the company is making in staff training and recruitment’.

He added:

“Persimmon’s partnership with Bridgend College is vital for the future of the business in South Wales, and we are delighted our work with apprentices has been recognised. “Construction is the great enabler of the Welsh economy, and our apprenticeship programme has already created over 150 job opportunities for workers on our sites across the country. “The establishment of the Persimmon Academy at Llanilid strengthens our commitment to apprenticeships and will ensure our workforce reflects the communities we build in and the customers we serve. “The bespoke management apprenticeship is another unique addition to our training offer and will ensure we attract quality candidates to propel the business forward in our quest to be the nation’s leading homebuilder. “We look forward to continuing our partnership and delivering a first-class learning environment that produces the next generation of construction workers in South Wales.”

Congratulating Persimmon on the award, a Bridgend College spokesperson, said: