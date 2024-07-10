Law Practice Experiences Busiest Period in Almost 25 Years

A law practice approaching its 25th anniversary is experiencing the busiest period in its history.

City centre expansion has contributed to a surge in high-end clients for Mackenzie Jones Solicitors.

The award-winning legal firm – based in St Asaph and Menai Bridge – recorded a spike in commercial cases since opening its new base in Chester.

Director Andrew Foley Jones said there has been a rise in a wide range of sectors UK-wide, including tourism and hospitality, retail – notably opticians – and the healthcare arena.

He says this is arguably the most active period the business – in its 24th year of trading – has ever had.

“I have never known it to be so busy,” said Andrew. “We are representing companies and organisations across the UK on large commercial sales, often multi-million pound acquisitions such as holiday parks and retail units, and have been inundated since the turn of the year. “Every department has seen an increase in demand for its services, which is phenomenal, and demonstrates the confidence clients have in our amazing team.”

Relocating to Grosvenor Road in Chester, and growth at its main headquarters in Denbighshire – the practice now employs more than 30 staff – were key strategic moves in the last 12 months.

Mackenzie Jones, which holds prestigious accreditations including Lexcel, CQS, SIA and the Legal 500, has recently brought in two new faces to accommodate the increased demand for its services: Laura Corrigan, a property solicitor and Elliott Morgan, a paralegal, to bolster the expanding property and commercial teams working out of Chester.

Fellow director Sara Parry said part of the reason for their success is in being able to serve more clients in the North West, Midlands and beyond.