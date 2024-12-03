Law Firm To Create 100 Jobs with New Cardiff office

Conveyancing firm ONP Solicitors, part of home moving group Movera, is set to open its first office in Cardiff to serve Wales and the South West of England.

Expected to open in early 2025, the new office marks a significant step in ONP’s strategic growth and commitment to serving clients across both Wales and the South West. It is expected to create up to 100 new roles over the next year.

ONP is actively seeking team managers and property lawyers who are passionate about innovation and client service to work in the Cardiff office.

The expansion into Cardiff reflects ONP’s mission to deliver exceptional property legal services and innovative solutions for clients navigating the home-moving journey. It already has offices in Stockport, where Movera is headquartered, and an office in Leeds. Both have become a hub for talented property professionals and the Cardiff office will follow the same model.

Craig Underwood, Group Chief Operating Officer at Movera said:

“Opening an office in Cardiff is a huge milestone for ONP and the Movera group. We are thrilled to bring our services to Wales and the Southwest, expanding our reach and establishing a dedicated base for our clients in the region. This move underscores our commitment to attracting top talent, providing outstanding opportunities for career growth, and delivering exceptional service. “We are here to make a difference – for our clients, for the local community, and for our people. I encourage ambitious property professionals to join us on this exciting journey and help us build something truly remarkable in Cardiff.”

Warren Martin, Director of Operations at ONP said: