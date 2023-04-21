Is There a Business Case for ChatGPT?

Since launching in November 2022, the artificial intelligence chatbot known as ChatGPT has changed the way millions of people work through detailed responses and articulate answers across many domains.

In a nutshell, ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence language model developed by OpenAI that can generate human-like responses to a wide variety of prompts and questions. It has been trained on a vast amount of data and can perform a range of tasks, from answering questions and providing information to engaging in natural language conversations with users.

Here at Business News Wales, we wanted to find out if there was a business case for it and spoke to Brian Sathianathan, Co-Founder, Chief Vigil Officer and Chief Technology Officer at US based company Iterate.ai.

About Iterate.ai

Developer of AI-powered low code software and ecosystem intended to accelerate innovation projects within large enterprises, their platform accelerates the development and deployment of AI-centric enterprise applications.

Their low-code environment empowers us to develop and deploy digital solutions faster, enabling enterprises to go to market 17x faster with their digital initiatives. They have deployed at scale with several global enterprises, such as Circle-K, Pampered Chef, Ulta Beauty, Driven Brands, Jockey and others. Iterate's innovation platform has more than 10 patents pending.

They work with the CEOs, COOs, and CTOs of enterprise innovators who seek fast systematic ways to scale in-house AI, IoT, and Big Data solutions. Their team has a global presence in North America (Silicon Valley, Colorado), Europe, and Asia (India).