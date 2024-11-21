IoD Scores Big with Keynote Speakers Named for its Festive Lunch

High-profile sporting figures are to address local business leaders at one of the calendar’s key networking events.

The North Wales branch of the Institute of Directors (IoD) is hosting its annual Christmas lunch, with attendees receiving expert insight from guest speakers Noel Mooney, CEO of the Football Association of Wales (FAW), and Kelly Davies, chair of the Cymru Football Foundation.

The festive event will include critical discussions about the future of Welsh football alongside the sport’s current and projected national and regional challenges and opportunities.

In addition, Ken Skates MS, the Welsh Government cabinet secretary for transport and North Wales, will be speaking on the day.

The event takes place on Friday 6 December between 12pm and 4pm at the 18th century Wynnstay Arms in Ruabon.

Chair of IoD North Wales David Roberts believes the talks will inspire confidence amongst visitors as they gain an understanding of how best to navigate the nation’s political and economic changes.

He said:

“The lunch is a fantastic chance to exchange ideas with like-minded peers and identify potential key partnerships and collaborations in preparation for 2025. “In addition, I hope the invaluable knowledge of our speakers will help businesses across North Wales devise a clear strategy to establish themselves as leaders in their respective industries.”

Noel Mooney, who was appointed chief executive of the FAW in July 2021 following 10 years with UEFA, was named equity, diversity and inclusion director of the year at the IoD Wales awards in May.

Kelly Davies is an award-winning business leader and social entrepreneur with extensive experience in the sports industry and social impact ventures.

She was named Great British Entrepreneur of the Year in 2020 and is a global co-lead: sport for changemaking at Ashoka, the world's largest network of social entrepreneurs.

David, who also runs the North East Wales branch of advisory service The Alternative Board (TAB), added: “Ultimately, the IoD looks forward to offering continual support across the region through our face-to-face meetings and online learning materials, helping people not only meet but exceed their business goals.”

To find out more and register for the event, visit: https://www.iod.com/events/iod_north_wales_winter_lunch3532950555/