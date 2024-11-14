Iconic Tidal Energy Turbine On Display at M-SParc

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has placed an original Tocardo T1 turbine on permanent display at the entrance to M-SParc in Gaerwen, Anglesey.

The Group opened its Wales office at M-SParc earlier this year, to support the development of its 20MW tidal energy project at Morlais on Anglesey, which is supported by the UK Government’s ‘Contracts for Difference’ scheme. Run by Menter Môn Morlais, the tidal energy project at Morlais is the only one of its kind in the world and has the potential to generate up to 240MW of low carbon clean electricity.

Tocardo turbines are used to power Inyanga’s tidal energy device, HydroWing, the pioneering technology that has attracted global interest. As well as the project at Morlais on Anglesey, HydroWing has recently won contracts to develop the first tidal energy plant in the Philippines as well as the first tidal energy plant in Indonesia.

Tocardo is Europe’s leading turbine manufacturer, jointly owned by Inyanga Marine Energy Group and QED Naval. HydroWing and QED Naval joined forces in 2020 to work together on Tocardo because they could see the huge potential of this turbine technology. Tocardo’s technology development started in 1999 and saw their first prototype produced in 2005. Since then they have developed two new turbine technologies, filed over 20 patents for industry leading innovations and become the world’s only commercial tidal turbine supplier.

Tocardo’s turbines have a patented, smart rotor bi-blade design, which enables it to be bi-directional. Being bi-directional, the Tocardo turbines on HydroWing generate power as the tide comes in and as it goes out. These turbines are also cost-effective to produce at scale.

Richard Parkinson, CEO at Inyanga Marine Energy Group explains:

“The T1 turbines were the very first generation of Tocardo Turbines. Experience with the T1 enabled ongoing development of the technology as its engineering was further refined. The next generation was the T2 turbine, which operated successfully over an eight-year demonstration on the Eastern Scheldt in the Netherlands. The lessons learnt and data gathered from the first and second generation turbines paved the way for the revolutionary T3 turbines which are currently under development. The next generation T3 Turbines will be integrated into the HydroWing 20MW Morlais project supplying clean and predictable power to the local grid and bringing economic benefits to the region, creating new jobs and boosting the local supply chain. “The core principles of the Tocardo turbine have remained the same throughout; efficient power output based on simple design and low-cost maintenance. Tocardo is quite simply the world’s most proven and reliable turbine, with a level of performance that will accelerate the growth of tidal energy around the world.”

Pryderi ap Rhisiart, Managing Director of M-SParc says: